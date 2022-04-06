Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30pm ET
Place: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg MB
TV: BSDETX, SN
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey
Preview
Winnipeg Jets: 33-27-10 (76 points - .543 points%)
6th in Central Division, six points out of a wildcard spot (needing to jump both Dallas and Las Vegas). Team goal differential: -2
6-4-0 in their last ten games.
Goals For per Game: 3.07 (16th)
Goals Against per Game: 3.07 (19th)
Power Play % 21.3 (16th)
Penalty Kill % 74.6 (27th)
Goals Scoring Leader: Kyle Connor (41)
Assists Leader: Blake Wheeler (42)
Points Leader: Kyle Connor (82)
Evgeny Svechnikov’s Stat Line: 60gp - 6g 12a 18p 36PIM 10:51 TOI/G -1 Rating
Goals Detroit scored against the Jets so far: 0
