Red Wings at Jets: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Murat also reminds us that tonight is Hellebuyck’s bobblehead night in Winnipeg (and is my source for the projected lines below).

Red Wings Lines

As always, on a second night of a back-to-back when the Wings don’t have a skate and Blashill hasn’t outright told us what’s up, please don’t treat these lines as gospel. We do know that Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be in the game because it’s in Canada. I have no idea what the blender is going to do and neither do you.

Probably Adam Erne I guess- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Maybe Michael Rasmussen - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Taro Hirose - Likely Kyle Criscuolo- Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic

Jets Lines

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

