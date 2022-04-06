Red Wings at Jets: Updates, Lines

Updates
On this day in 2003, @DetroitRedWings' Sergei Fedorov scored his 400th career goal, becoming the fourth player in team history to reach the milestone #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/8GqZTBAS9L— Mike Commito (@mikecommito) April 6, 2022
Dave Lowry says Jansen Harkins is day-to-day. Confirms what he said yesterday that Harkins won’t play against Detroit.— Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 5, 2022
Six forwards, six defencemen, and an Eric Comrie at today's optional morning skate.— Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) April 6, 2022
Expect Connor Hellebuyck in goal tonight. pic.twitter.com/g3DboacjlU
Murat also reminds us that tonight is Hellebuyck’s bobblehead night in Winnipeg (and is my source for the projected lines below).
Red Wings Lines
As always, on a second night of a back-to-back when the Wings don’t have a skate and Blashill hasn’t outright told us what’s up, please don’t treat these lines as gospel. We do know that Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be in the game because it’s in Canada. I have no idea what the blender is going to do and neither do you.
Probably Adam Erne I guess- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Maybe Michael Rasmussen - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Taro Hirose - Likely Kyle Criscuolo- Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
Jets Lines
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Loading comments...