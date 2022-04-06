Red Wings at Jets: Updates, Lines

Updates

On this day in 2003, @DetroitRedWings' Sergei Fedorov scored his 400th career goal, becoming the fourth player in team history to reach the milestone #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/8GqZTBAS9L — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) April 6, 2022

Dave Lowry says Jansen Harkins is day-to-day. Confirms what he said yesterday that Harkins won’t play against Detroit. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 5, 2022

Six forwards, six defencemen, and an Eric Comrie at today's optional morning skate.



Expect Connor Hellebuyck in goal tonight. pic.twitter.com/g3DboacjlU — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) April 6, 2022

Murat also reminds us that tonight is Hellebuyck’s bobblehead night in Winnipeg (and is my source for the projected lines below).

Red Wings Lines

As always, on a second night of a back-to-back when the Wings don’t have a skate and Blashill hasn’t outright told us what’s up, please don’t treat these lines as gospel. We do know that Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be in the game because it’s in Canada. I have no idea what the blender is going to do and neither do you.

Probably Adam Erne I guess- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Maybe Michael Rasmussen - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Taro Hirose - Likely Kyle Criscuolo- Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal- Filip Hronek

Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Jets Lines

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie