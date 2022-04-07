 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The New Swede Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Scarlet Sails festivities Photo by Igor Russak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In Red Wings News

Around the League

News and notes as NHLPA, agents meet - Sportsnet

He’s confident the players will be protected against any revenue losses from the Coyotes’ move to Arizona State’s 5,000-seat arena, saying the NHLPA is in discussions with the NHL about that. The CBA limits what the union can do about the move, but there are agents/staff who have made it clear they wish much harder pushback on this issue.

The good news is that the direct costs should also drop dramatically too, right?

Is this the racist thing? No, that was Flint. This is the OTHER thing.

Loading comments...