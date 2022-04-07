Quick Hits: The New Swede Edition

In Red Wings News

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson out of Luleå HF, a 23-year old undrafted forward who was 2nd in SHL rookie scoring this season and currently has 5 points in 3 playoff games. #LGRW https://t.co/LqZHFWDuWt — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) April 6, 2022

Some video of Andreasson (#96) from their last game. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/RjBNcyRiW5 — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) April 6, 2022

Around the League

He’s confident the players will be protected against any revenue losses from the Coyotes’ move to Arizona State’s 5,000-seat arena, saying the NHLPA is in discussions with the NHL about that. The CBA limits what the union can do about the move, but there are agents/staff who have made it clear they wish much harder pushback on this issue.

The good news is that the direct costs should also drop dramatically too, right?

The #OHL has announced findings of an investigation into the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club. https://t.co/hqaWvQ2zWX pic.twitter.com/w2Jtrsf5FI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 6, 2022

Is this the racist thing? No, that was Flint. This is the OTHER thing.