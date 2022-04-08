Quick Hits: The Picks Moving Edition

In Red Wings News

G-A-M-E



Savoie with a game-winner to end an instant classic.



LET'S FREAKING GO#FrozenFour #PioneerTogether pic.twitter.com/X1pooY7fip — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) April 8, 2022

The squad with Red Wings picks beat the squad from Michigan. Shai Buium (36th overall in 2021) had 3 SOG and was a +1. Same stat line for Carter Mazur (70th overall 2021). Antti Tuomisto (35th overal in 2019) didn’t factor on the scoresheet.

Around the League

Wilson, who was named general manager on May 13, 2003, strategically built the Sharks into one of the National Hockey League’s elite franchises through strong drafting, shrewd trades and timely free agent signings. Under his guidance, only the Pittsburgh Penguins (768) and Boston Bruins (762) have won more regular season games than the Sharks (760), and only Boston (1,708) and Pittsburgh (1686) have accumulated more standings points than the Sharks (1,686).

I will always remember Doug Wilson for building a Sharks squad specifically to beat the Red Wings and do nothing else and also for moving up in the 2013 draft to take Mirco Mueller, thus giving us Anthony Mantha at 20th and the pick we used on Tyler Bertuzzi.