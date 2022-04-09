Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET
Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI
TV: BSDET, BSOH
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Jackets Blog: The Cannon
Preview
Winnipeg Jets: 33-33-6 (72 points - .500 points%)
6th in Metropolitan Division, six points out of a wildcard spot (needing to jump both the Islanders and Washington). Team goal differential: -39
2-5-3 in their last ten games.
Goals For per Game: 3.14 (14th)
Goals Against per Game: 3.71 (29th)
Power Play % 17.7 (26th)
Penalty Kill % 78.6 (19th)
Goals Scoring Leader: Patrik Laine (25)
Assists Leader: Jakub Voracek (46)
Points Leader: Parik Laine (52)
Detroit is 1-1 against the Jackets so far.
Loading comments...