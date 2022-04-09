Quick Hits: The Back at it Edition

In Red Wings News
Taro Hirose back to GR with Mitchell Stephens ready to return in Detroit— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) April 8, 2022
Looks like another maintenance day for Larkin, Hronek at #RedWings practice prior to hosting Columbus tomorrow. Lines:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 8, 2022
Bertuzzi-Hirose (for Larkin)-Raymond
Vrana-Suter-Zadina
Sundqvist-Veleno-Rasmussen
Erne-Stephens-Gagner
DeKeyser-Seider
Staal-Oesterle
Walman-Lindstrom
Juolevi pic.twitter.com/oDg5dkdYsp
Around the League
Whether with Canucks or not, Boudreau should have an NHL job next season - Sportsnet
“I think I’ve done an okay job,” Boudreau said when asked if he’d like a contract extension. “It’s a tough question. I mean, I want to coach forever, and I really like Vancouver. I guess that sort of answers the question.”
But management’s appreciation of Boudreau is greater than it appears.
Asked in Las Vegas about Boudreau, Allvin told Sportsnet he feels badly his coach is hearing conjecture that he may be replaced.
I don’t think Vancouver is going to let him go.
Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg, top-5 pick Kent Johnson sign with Columbus Blue Jackets https://t.co/XD78voSc2C— MLive (@MLive) April 8, 2022
