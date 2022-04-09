 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Back at it Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings News

Around the League

Whether with Canucks or not, Boudreau should have an NHL job next season - Sportsnet

“I think I’ve done an okay job,” Boudreau said when asked if he’d like a contract extension. “It’s a tough question. I mean, I want to coach forever, and I really like Vancouver. I guess that sort of answers the question.”

But management’s appreciation of Boudreau is greater than it appears.

Asked in Las Vegas about Boudreau, Allvin told Sportsnet he feels badly his coach is hearing conjecture that he may be replaced.

I don’t think Vancouver is going to let him go.

Loading comments...