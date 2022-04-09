Quick Hits: The Back at it Edition

Taro Hirose back to GR with Mitchell Stephens ready to return in Detroit

Looks like another maintenance day for Larkin, Hronek at #RedWings practice prior to hosting Columbus tomorrow. Lines: Bertuzzi-Hirose (for Larkin)-Raymond Vrana-Suter-Zadina Sundqvist-Veleno-Rasmussen Erne-Stephens-Gagner DeKeyser-Seider Staal-Oesterle Walman-Lindstrom Juolevi pic.twitter.com/oDg5dkdYsp

“I think I’ve done an okay job,” Boudreau said when asked if he’d like a contract extension. “It’s a tough question. I mean, I want to coach forever, and I really like Vancouver. I guess that sort of answers the question.”

But management’s appreciation of Boudreau is greater than it appears.

Asked in Las Vegas about Boudreau, Allvin told Sportsnet he feels badly his coach is hearing conjecture that he may be replaced.