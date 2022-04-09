 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist
Adam Erne - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Jackets Lines

Gustav Nyquist- Jack Roslovic - Patrik Laine
Jakub Voracek - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson -Justin Danforth - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brendan Gaunce - Carson Meyer

Zach Werenski - Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov - Jake Bean
Jake Christiansen - Adam Boqvist
Gavin Bayreuther

Elvis Merzlikins
Jean-Francois Berube

