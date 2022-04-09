Red Wings vs Blue Jackets: Updates, Lines

Updates
If the Capitals take at least a point from their game against Pittsburgh, or if the Blue Jackets defeat the Red Wings in any fashion, then Detroit will be eliminated from playoff contention.— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 9, 2022
#CBJ forward Sean Kuraly will be out of the lineup tonight because of COVID protocols. Jackets likely to go 11 forwards, seven defenseman tonight in Detroit. Elvis Merzlikins in net.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 9, 2022
They won’t be in the #CBJ lineup tonight but there are two very noticeable additions to the roster today. pic.twitter.com/yK7sRvmvZe— Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) April 9, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist
Adam Erne - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Jackets Lines
Gustav Nyquist- Jack Roslovic - Patrik Laine
Jakub Voracek - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson -Justin Danforth - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brendan Gaunce - Carson Meyer
Zach Werenski - Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov - Jake Bean
Jake Christiansen - Adam Boqvist
Gavin Bayreuther
Elvis Merzlikins
Jean-Francois Berube
