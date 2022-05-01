 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Awards Voting Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings

In Red Wings Land

Super-important stuff coming up here for the voting. Take some time to think about the best and worst games. If you’re worried that you’ll spend so much time thinking about it that you’ll forget to actually vote, don’t worry. I’m going to be reminding you plenty.

Around the League

This is heartbreaking. (In case you need a reminder why, here)

I get that automatically awarding the Norris to the guy with the most points is silly but I also think it’s pretty silly to leave him off your ballot entirely.

