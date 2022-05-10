Quick Hits: The Whole Lotto Love Edition

In Red Wings Land

The NHL Draft Lottery will take place at 6:30 pm on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US as well as on the Sportsnet family of networks in Canada. Make sure to come with no expectations as to not feel disappointed when the Red Wings once again don’t win a lottery.

We can treat this as a live thread for the pain tonight.

Around the League

The runner-up for the Norris Trophy last season, Makar helped Colorado finish first in the Western Conference during the regular season (56-19-7) and would be the first Avalanche player to win the award.

Seider was robbed.

I personally think Josi should win it but both he and Makar have put in the work of being considered good enough to win it for long enough that it could go either way. The other guy counts too. Take your pick.

They announce the Vezina finalists today. We’re waiting for Wednesday’s Calder finalist announcement.