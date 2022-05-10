 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Red Wings will pick 8th in 2022 NHL Draft

Steve Yzerman has another top-10 pick to work with

By KyleWiiM
2021 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings landed right where they were supposed to in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery. The Wings had the best chance (54.4%) to draw the 8th pick, and that’s what they got.

The Wings had a slim chance of landing the 1st pick, only about 6%. So, like.. What were we really expecting, right?

Here are the first 16 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft:

  1. Montreal Canadiens
  2. New Jersey Devils
  3. Arizona Coyotes
  4. Seattle Kraken
  5. Philadelphia Flyers
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (via Chicago Blackhawks)
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Detroit Red Wings
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. San Jose Sharks
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets
  13. New York Islanders
  14. Winnipeg Jets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Buffalo Sabres (via Vegas)

The Spin

Ah, shoot. We didn’t get what we wanted again. Oh well.

Anyway, Steve Yzerman has done a great job at drafting since he’s taken the job in Detroit. Two of his top picks are vying for NHL Rookie of the Year and another is looking to push for an roster spot this offseason. I’m going to trust the process here. Though I wouldn’t be upset with a center like Matthew Savoie or Brad Lambert, if available.

EliteProspects.com Top 32 in the 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft will happen in Montreal (good for them!). Round one will broadcast on July 7, with rounds 2-9 on July 8.

