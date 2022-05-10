The Red Wings will pick 8th in 2022 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings landed right where they were supposed to in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery. The Wings had the best chance (54.4%) to draw the 8th pick, and that’s what they got.

The Wings had a slim chance of landing the 1st pick, only about 6%. So, like.. What were we really expecting, right?

Here are the first 16 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft:

The Spin

Ah, shoot. We didn’t get what we wanted again. Oh well.

Anyway, Steve Yzerman has done a great job at drafting since he’s taken the job in Detroit. Two of his top picks are vying for NHL Rookie of the Year and another is looking to push for an roster spot this offseason. I’m going to trust the process here. Though I wouldn’t be upset with a center like Matthew Savoie or Brad Lambert, if available.

EliteProspects.com Top 32 in the 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft will happen in Montreal (good for them!). Round one will broadcast on July 7, with rounds 2-9 on July 8.