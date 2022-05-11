Quick Hits: Bummer for Berggren

Red Wings Rumblings

ICYMI: The Red Wings will pick 8th in the 2022 NHL Draft. Montreal picks up the 1st overall pick. Amazing. The Draft is in July.

Bummer for Berggren: According to reports out of Sweden, the 21-year-old forward will miss the Worlds due to COVID-19. He closed out his rookie AHL season on a vicious scoring rampage that propelled him to the highest-scoring Grand Rapids Griffin rookie of all time. Maybe the rest is good but I want to see more highlights from him. He’s good.

Around the NHL

Patrick Marleau retires after 23 seasons

I was surprised he was still playing. He broke Gordie Howe’s record for most NHL games played. That’s impressive. Happy retirement to that guy.