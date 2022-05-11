Moritz Seider named finalist for NHL Rookie of the Year

In a bit of unsurprising news, Red Wings rookie phenom Moritz Seider has been named one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy:

Calder Trophy finalists: Bunting (TOR), Seider (DET), Zegras (ANA). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 11, 2022

Lucas Raymond, Detroit’s other shining rookie star, was snubbed from the top three after finishing third in rookie scoring, right behind Michael Bunting and Trevor Zegras, respectively.

Moritz Seider was the cream of the crop in terms of rookie defensemen in the ‘21-’22 regular season. The 21-year-old suited up in all 82 games and posted an impressive statline of 50 points (7-43—50). Who ends up winning the Calder this year is entirely up to the hockey writers. The PHWA will decide which one of the three rookies will take home the honor.

Seider already has a long list of achievements in his young career. He was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in October. Before that, he was the top defenseman in the SHL, a DEL rookie of the year, and was named to the World Championship All-Star team in ‘20-’21.

The last Red Wings rookie to come this close to a Calder Trophy was goaltender Jimmy Howard. Howard finished 2nd in ‘09-’10, right behind defenseman Tyler Myers.