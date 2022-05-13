Quick Hits: The Draft Punk Edition

“It was a very tough decision because you always want to play for your national team, especially in a tournament that big, but I didn’t have much left in the tank,” Raymond said. “I want to have a good summer to be prepared for next year. I feel now I get more time and I can prepare the way I want to.”

His focus is to return bigger and stronger.

“I think that comes pretty naturally because I’m still very young, I am still developing physically,” Raymond said. “And then I’ll try to work on my skating, to be able to come out of tight corners with speed.”