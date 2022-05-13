Quick Hits: The Draft Punk Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond aims to return bigger, stronger, faster - MLive
“It was a very tough decision because you always want to play for your national team, especially in a tournament that big, but I didn’t have much left in the tank,” Raymond said. “I want to have a good summer to be prepared for next year. I feel now I get more time and I can prepare the way I want to.”
His focus is to return bigger and stronger.
“I think that comes pretty naturally because I’m still very young, I am still developing physically,” Raymond said. “And then I’ll try to work on my skating, to be able to come out of tight corners with speed.”
Big missed opportunity for a Daft Punk reference here by MLive.
I just picked the one piece from Raymond but the whole article has good quotes from him. I like this kid’s outlook.
Around the League
Matthews, McDavid, Shesterkin named finalists for Hart Trophy - Sportsnet
“Everyone else that is up for that award — and now the nominees for that award — have all had fantastic seasons, fantastic seasons. But if you’re asking me who the best player in the world is, I’m glad that I get a front row seat to coach him every night.”
That’s Jay Woodcroft on McDavid.
Personally I want Shesterkin to win the Hart but not the Vezina because it’s funnier that way. I think Matthews is going to win it.
