 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Draft Punk Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Lo Zoo di 105 concert Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond aims to return bigger, stronger, faster - MLive

“It was a very tough decision because you always want to play for your national team, especially in a tournament that big, but I didn’t have much left in the tank,” Raymond said. “I want to have a good summer to be prepared for next year. I feel now I get more time and I can prepare the way I want to.”

His focus is to return bigger and stronger.

“I think that comes pretty naturally because I’m still very young, I am still developing physically,” Raymond said. “And then I’ll try to work on my skating, to be able to come out of tight corners with speed.”

Big missed opportunity for a Daft Punk reference here by MLive.

I just picked the one piece from Raymond but the whole article has good quotes from him. I like this kid’s outlook.

Around the League

Matthews, McDavid, Shesterkin named finalists for Hart Trophy - Sportsnet

“Everyone else that is up for that award — and now the nominees for that award — have all had fantastic seasons, fantastic seasons. But if you’re asking me who the best player in the world is, I’m glad that I get a front row seat to coach him every night.”

That’s Jay Woodcroft on McDavid.

Personally I want Shesterkin to win the Hart but not the Vezina because it’s funnier that way. I think Matthews is going to win it.

Loading comments...