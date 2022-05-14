Quick Hits: The Cruisin’ for a Bruce-in Edition

In Red Wings Land

Ex-Michigan players also played a role in the United States’ 4-1 win over Latvia. Goalie Strauss Mann stopped 24-of-25 shots, Thomas Bordeleau scored a goal and defensemen Luke Hughes and Nick Blackenburg were scoreless. Ann Arbor native Austin Watson had four shots and was plus-1.

Seider was a +1 in Germany’s loss as well. I just clipped the above part because I think it’s funny that the Detroit News focused on Team USA in this clip and failed to mention that Riley Barber scored a goal in that one.

Yeah, the Riley Barber that played a few games for the Red Wings.

Around the League

Boudreau was hired Dec. 5 after Travis Green was fired following an 8-15-2 start. Vancouver (40-30-12) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons but went 32-15-10 under Boudreau, whose contract had included a team option for next season, as well as an option for the coach to walk away, according to Sportsnet.

I know the last time we talked about Boudreau there was some question about why his return was in question and that’s why. Both sides had to agree to exercise the option for him to stay for 2022. Not sure why it took this long, but oh well. He’s not the Wings’ coach now so screw him.