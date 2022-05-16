Quick Hits: Nedeljkovic heads home

Red Wings News

Kevin Weeks says that Alex Nedeljkovic will miss Worlds due to an injury:

Tough break for Ned. I’m fine that he’s getting rest though. He’s earned some R&R. The Red Wings still have quite a few players in action at the Worlds. Moritz Seider in particular has looked pretty good.

NHL News

Avs getting a boost in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper appears to be ready to go.

This has been arguably one of the most entertaining playoffs in recent memory. Lots of drama, fair bit of scoring.