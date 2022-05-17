Quick Hits: The Pontus Pilot Edition

In Red Wings Land

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed right wing Pontus Andreasson to a one-year contract.



Details: https://t.co/B9RB4JHOAn pic.twitter.com/w48Cob080I — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 16, 2022

Worst-kept secret now made official.

Also this:

Let’s start with the positives. This is going to get better even if the Red Wings return with the exact same roster. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are coming off of terrific rookie seasons and both just barely missed receiving gray checkmarks, indicating passable on a playoff contender. Their continued development next season will almost assuredly provide the Red Wings a top winger and a top defenseman. Additionally, both Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi just missed earning passable grades and likely would have if both had played the entire season. With Raymond’s improvement next year and that line’s chemistry, I would expect the Red Wings to at least have a passable first line on a playoff contender. .

Prashanth’s yearly series moves over to the Winged Wheel this year but it’s always an excellent read. I do think that the reality of the situation matches well with Prashanth’s analysis and that it’s no easy task but also that solidifying some areas helps folks slot better in the lineup. I don’t even think it’s necessarily a factor of guys having to play above their skill level (at least not as bad as in previous years) so much as it’s the scales being tipped the wrong way on a shift-by-shift basis where it’s easy to have a good shift when you have a positive line change on an offensive-zone cycle than it is when you have to rush on because the last group was stuck out there two minutes before they could rush to clear the puck.

“What we also agreed to, though, is the losing team, at the first council meeting following the end of the series, the mayor will be in full face paint celebrating the opposing team,” she said at a news conference Monday.

That’s lame. Make the losing squad deliver some appropriately-themed party goods or something. I’m sure there’s something about Edmonton and Calgary that’s considered unique about their food.