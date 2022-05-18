Quick Hits: The Smooth Operator Edition

In Red Wings Land

DeBoer, who turns 54 in June, earned his coaching credentials in metro Detroit. He started as an assistant coach with the Detroit Jr. Red Wings in 1993 and was named head coach in 1995, when the team became known as the Detroit Whalers. In 1997, the team was renamed the Plymouth Whalers. In 1998–99, DeBoer led the Whalers to an Ontario Hockey League-leading 106 points, earning OHL Coach of the Year honors. DeBoer coached the Whalers until 2001, when he left to be GM/coach of the rival Kitchener Rangers.

None of what’s presented in the article particularly convinces me that DeBoer would be a good choice. Every fanbase I’ve interacted with has been thrilled to see him fired.

Around the League

I know someone is going to be insulted by their omission, but this is to give you an idea. These are just the people with NHL head coaching experience. There are going to be current assistants and fresh faces. The Islanders took Lane Lambert off the board, keeping him for themselves. Jeff Marek has mentioned Tampa Bay assistant Derek Lalonde as a Detroit possibility, and I wouldn’t be surprised if teams want to get to know Jeff Halpern, too. Spencer Carbery, Brad Shaw, Pascal Vincent and Mike Vellucci are other assistants whose names I’ve heard.

Derek Lalonde is bald so he meets all the necessary criteria.