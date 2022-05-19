Quick Hits: The Czech the Numbers Edition

In Red Wings Land

Via Google Translate:

Dominic Simon’s quick departure from the World Cup venue in Finland surprised and shocked many. Soon, however, information began to emerge, putting the whole thing in a different light. As the eXtra.cz editorial staff pointed out on Tuesday, Simon’s departure was preceded by a fight with defender Filip Hronek. That has now been confirmed. “As a team player, Dominika is very sorry and apologizes to the team and the management,” the forward’s family told iDNES.cz.

Karel Gut brought this to our attention in yesterday’s QH. Just in case you don’t read the comments (and to say that you probably should. They’re good comments. Trust me). Simon is pictured above in his Penguins uniform, but as a reminder he was traded to the Ducks.

#OTD in 2002: @DarrenMcCarty4's beats Patrick Roy for the hat trick and gives the Red Wings a 1-0 series lead in the WCF #LGRW pic.twitter.com/bBlxZklNXc — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) May 18, 2022

“Seider, I have been extremely impressed with his game,” Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said on March 4. “It’s so fun to watch all the young players in the league.”

Ekblad isn’t so Ekbad.

The lowest AAV triggering the need for a draft pick to change hands has been raised to $1,386,490 (an increase of $29,950). Each lower and upper limit of the salary tiers has been raised in turn, with the highest tier — requiring teams to pay four first-round draft picks — now sitting at $10,503,720 and above (an increase of $226,891).

The thing I like about the way this information is presented is that it’s made to sound like the NHL decided on these numbers. That’s not how it works. There’s a whole paragraph in section 10.4 of the CBA that explains the math (it’s boring).