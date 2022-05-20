 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Scary Things Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Scary

Less scary

Around the League

Ghost Pirates is a great name and I’m enjoying that the NHL team has the worst logo of the three here.

Former Wild prospect Foucault saves 6-year-old girl from drowning - NHL

When Foucault reached the girl, he said her lips were blue and there were brown and white fluids leaking from her mouth and nose. Only the whites of her eyes showed. She was completely unconscious. Swimming with a shoulder on which he had surgery two months earlier, Foucault lifted the girl above the water and saw her fingers and toes flutter. As he adjusted treading with the extra weight, another man trying to help reached them.

I’m glad that he was there to help out. How terrifying that must have been for her family.

Loading comments...