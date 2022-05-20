Quick Hits: The Scary Things Edition

In Red Wings Land

Jakub Vrána takes an awkward hit vs. Latvia that left him hurting. He returned for a short shift but did not look comfortable and headed to the lockerroom. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/OV0ngxFrkx — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) May 19, 2022

Scary

GOOD NEWS everyone, Jakub Vrána is back on the ice for the 3rd period, seems to be okay. #LGRW — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) May 19, 2022

Less scary

Around the League

The newest ECHL team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, are affiliating with the Vegas Golden Knights/ Henderson Silver Knights.

Vegas' affiliation with Fort Wayne Komets expired at the conclusion of this season. https://t.co/KUu4YsFF4J pic.twitter.com/qe0Nre0ODj — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 19, 2022

Ghost Pirates is a great name and I’m enjoying that the NHL team has the worst logo of the three here.

When Foucault reached the girl, he said her lips were blue and there were brown and white fluids leaking from her mouth and nose. Only the whites of her eyes showed. She was completely unconscious. Swimming with a shoulder on which he had surgery two months earlier, Foucault lifted the girl above the water and saw her fingers and toes flutter. As he adjusted treading with the extra weight, another man trying to help reached them.

I’m glad that he was there to help out. How terrifying that must have been for her family.