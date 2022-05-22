 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The DRW Awards Hangover Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
New York Islanders v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

ICYMI last night, Helmerroids presented the 9th annual DRW Awards. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll remember a guy! Check out the thread for the winners.

Also, speaking of remembering guys:

I’m not sure Hirose could have done better on the UFA market but I also don’t care. His hit is entirely buriable, his salary is worthwhile and he’s a great plug-in player when needed. He’s in that weird in-between place where he’s got NHL-level skills but is better suited for the AHL. That’s likely where we’re going to see him for most of next season.

