Quick Hits: The DRW Awards Hangover Edition

In Red Wings Land

Also, speaking of remembering guys:

Taro Hirose - F

Detroit Red Wings #LGRW

$850k x 2 year (2-way) extension



22-23: $850k / $325k ($350k guaranteed)

23-24: $850k / $350k ($375k guaranteed)



Hirose was a pending group 6 UFAhttps://t.co/LRtxuXeL62 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 21, 2022

I’m not sure Hirose could have done better on the UFA market but I also don’t care. His hit is entirely buriable, his salary is worthwhile and he’s a great plug-in player when needed. He’s in that weird in-between place where he’s got NHL-level skills but is better suited for the AHL. That’s likely where we’re going to see him for most of next season.