Red Wings sign defenseman Steven Kampfer to one-year deal

A bit of light Red Wings news came down Sunday afternoon. The team announced that they are adding defenseman Steven Kampfer for the upcoming season:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/T5cmTY9JJz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 22, 2022

Kampfer is a Michigan-native, and brings over 200 games of NHL experience. He spent last season in the KHL with Ak Bars Kazan. He likely earned his ticket back to the NHL with his performance with Team USA in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He turns 34 this summer, so it’s hard to forecast what his return to North American hockey will look like. Or when.

Yzerman loves his veteran one-year contracts. This will add an able-body player to plug in between the AHL or NHL (he will have to clear waivers), but it also adds another veteran to a team that has a lot of youth coming its way.