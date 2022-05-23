Quick Hits: The Tag You’re It Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I’m a Michigan guy so I know plenty as far as what the Firebirds are about,” Bertuzzi said when he was acquired by Flint in 2021 from the Hamilton Bulldogs for conditional fourth- and seventh-round picks in the 2025 OHL draft.

That’s Todd’s son and Tyler’s cousin if you’re curious. He’s 21 and undrafted. Not a prospect; just an interesting tidbit for a Monday morning Quick Hits.

Around the League

“The Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate,” the team said in a statement on Sunday.

This whole story is just one big mess. Here’s the play that got everything going:

So after the game, the Blue’s coach said that Kadri’s reputation is all he wants to mention. A couple Blues players said he did it on purpose. Kadri definitely does have a reputation and isn’t going to earn the benefit of the doubt from Blues fans. Also apparently Binnington threw a water bottle at Kadri in the postgame.

Neither player is going to be subjected to supplemental discipline, according to all the hockey media’s reporting from yesterday.

Personally, if this were anybody without the reputation that Kadri has, I would be saying it’s ludicrous for fans to accuse him of orchestrating that play with any intent other than getting to a loose puck in the crease.

Even with Kadri’s reputation I’m struggling not to call that accusation ludicrous. Beyond that, the fact he’s dealing with racist abuse and threats is unconscionable.