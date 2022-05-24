Quick Hits: The News Across the Pond Edition

In Red Wings Land
#RedWings drafted goalie, Filip Larsson has been released from Allsvenskan. Notably, Larsson is also done with his ELC. #LGRW— Access Hockey MI - Rachel (@accesshockeymi) May 23, 2022
TPS has signed D Antti Tuomisto (DET) to a two-year Liiga deal, according to the team. This means he will forego his junior and senior NCAA seasons to play pro hockey in Finland. Tuomisto spent the previous two seasons with Denver, winning the NCAA championship in April. #LGRW— Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) May 23, 2022
Around the League
Why Mark Giordano made ‘a tremendous sacrifice’ to remain a Maple Leaf - Sportsnet
I didn’t read any of this so I’m guessing the sacrifice he made was his hopes of lifting a cup.
Keep hearing chatter of John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers linking up. Thoughts? #Letsgoflyers— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 23, 2022
Good fit there, tbh.
Loading comments...