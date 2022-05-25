Quick Hits: The With Frans Like These Edition

In Red Wings Land
Now live on the Winged Wheel Podcast blog - "If I Were Steve Yzerman (2022 Edition) - Part 2" by @iyer_prashanth!— Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) May 23, 2022
Check it out as Prashanth analyzes the best head coaching candidates available to Steve Yzerman, & how they'd fit in Detroit. #LGRW https://t.co/ksln6Cbvjl
Prashanth’s second part takes a real deep dive into potential coaching candidates and their relative strengths and weaknesses.
Around the League
"It's emotional."— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 24, 2022
Frans Nielsen saying goodbye to his incredible career. @DKIshockey #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/LZQI1k1kkS
I knew going into the beginning of Frans Nielsen’s tenure as a Red Wing that he wasn’t going to be able to live up to what he was stepping into but I’m still sad it didn’t work out better. I hope I don’t ever learn the extent of the kind of stuff he played through because I fear that would break my heart.
