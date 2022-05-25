Quick Hits: The With Frans Like These Edition

In Red Wings Land

Now live on the Winged Wheel Podcast blog - "If I Were Steve Yzerman (2022 Edition) - Part 2" by @iyer_prashanth!



Check it out as Prashanth analyzes the best head coaching candidates available to Steve Yzerman, & how they'd fit in Detroit. #LGRW https://t.co/ksln6Cbvjl — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) May 23, 2022

Prashanth’s second part takes a real deep dive into potential coaching candidates and their relative strengths and weaknesses.

Around the League

I knew going into the beginning of Frans Nielsen’s tenure as a Red Wing that he wasn’t going to be able to live up to what he was stepping into but I’m still sad it didn’t work out better. I hope I don’t ever learn the extent of the kind of stuff he played through because I fear that would break my heart.