Quick Hits: The May 27 Edition

In Red Wings Land
Statement from KO Sports on Dylan Larkin changing his representation: pic.twitter.com/4A7iDaw2JG— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) May 26, 2022
I think a big part of a hockey agent’s job is to stay on top of things with their clients, so to be blindsided by a thing already speaks to evidence that there was a gap.
Around the League
Hockey Canada, CHL settle lawsuit over alleged sexual assault involving World Junior players - TSN
From Rick Westhead.
NHL statement on lawsuit against Hockey Canada and Canadian Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/3NGDPr87v0— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2022
I’m so tired.
Loading comments...