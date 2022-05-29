 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: Cossa keeps winning

Take a look at Sebastian Cossa’s last couple of months.

By KyleWiiM
/ new
Edmonton Oil Kings v Calgary Hitmen Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Red Wings News

Cossa is on fire

Sebastian Cossa has won a ton of games and the Edmonton Oil Kings have a chance to win a ring. A lot of people wanted Jesper Wallstedt. I get that.. Cossa had a couple of rough patches this season. But he’s played a ton of hockey. I like that he’s getting experience as a 1A goaltender.

Grand Rapids loves their Griffins

As a resident of Grand Rapids, I can tell you that the Griffins fanbase is passionate and growing. Great to see as we could see more high-end prospects in the near future.

Loading comments...