Quick Hits: Cossa keeps winning

Red Wings News

Cossa is on fire

#WHL

- Cossa 19/20 saves in a 7-1 win#LGRW — Red Wings Prospects (@DRWProspects) May 28, 2022

Sebastian Cossa has won a ton of games and the Edmonton Oil Kings have a chance to win a ring. A lot of people wanted Jesper Wallstedt. I get that.. Cossa had a couple of rough patches this season. But he’s played a ton of hockey. I like that he’s getting experience as a 1A goaltender.

Grand Rapids loves their Griffins

Grand Rapids had the 3rd highest average attendance this season in the AHL



Hershey and Cleveland were ahead of them #Griffins #GoGRG — Griffins Nest (@GrGriffinsNest) May 28, 2022

As a resident of Grand Rapids, I can tell you that the Griffins fanbase is passionate and growing. Great to see as we could see more high-end prospects in the near future.