Quick Hits: The Steve Talks, We Listen Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Jeff Blashill is a good hockey coach,” Yzerman said. “He ran a really good program. I can certainly attest to our program for the last three years because it’s been dictated by me. Under the circumstance where I’m trying to rebuild this team ... I say this sincerely, Jeff did an outstanding job leading this team, this organization, in a very, very difficult circumstance. “Pardon the expression, but he ran a good program. This wasn’t a complete shitshow.”

That’s the money-quote, but there’s a lot of meat & potatoes in here about needing to change after the team had plateaued and the search for the person who he’ll rely on to get the team to the next level.

WIIM Bracket League

User OFBG created this league. You can join and go for bragging rights right up until 6:59pm ET tonight

Here’s the link. You need an NHL.com login. If that doesn’t take you straight there, search for “Winging it in Motown” under leagues.