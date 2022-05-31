Quick Hits: The Tall Asks Edition

While Hyman often played on the top lines and along with superstars, Rasmussen is not in the same tier. But his niche is going to be performing similarly to Hyman. Rasmussen is a big-bodied forward who has shown that he can be a problem for the opposition in the net-front role.

A Zach Hyman comparison here is a lofty ask.

By our count, McDavid’s Oilers have been seen nine times on ESPN’s or TNT’s national broadcasts this season. Less than the Flyers and Blackhawks, we’d wager. Certainly less than Crosby’s Penguins.

Starting Tuesday, the Oilers and Colorado Avalanche will command the hockey world’s attention every second night for most of two weeks. Like a Group of Seven painting, or some long lost Donald Fagan track, you can’t grasp McDavid’s brilliance by dropping in monthly, or catching the highlights on the morning sports shows.