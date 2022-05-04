Quick Hits: The Dylan Heals Edition

Dylan Larkin said his surgery was a success and will be ready for a good summer of training and training camp in the fall.

“It’s a tough feeling,” Larkin said Tuesday. “You don’t want to see anyone get fired or lose their job. It’s just another emotion for another disappointing end to the season. We don’t want to continue to be in this spot much longer. I think everyone heard what Steve had to say.

“They are looking for different answers and it’s a bit of a wakeup call for us.”