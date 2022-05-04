Quick Hits: The Dylan Heals Edition

In Red Wings Land
Dylan Larkin said his surgery was a success and will be ready for a good summer of training and training camp in the fall.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 3, 2022
Luleå wins in OT and takes a 2-1 series lead.— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) May 3, 2022
Albert Johansson's icetime clocks in at 26:21 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/0VuMHf47D3
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin: Seeing Jeff Blashill lose his job was tough - Freep
“It’s a tough feeling,” Larkin said Tuesday. “You don’t want to see anyone get fired or lose their job. It’s just another emotion for another disappointing end to the season. We don’t want to continue to be in this spot much longer. I think everyone heard what Steve had to say.
“They are looking for different answers and it’s a bit of a wakeup call for us.”
Additional quotes from Tyler Bertuzzi, Michael Rasmussen, Sam Gagner and Marc Staal. All professionals in their quotes.
Around the League
Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault - NHL
“He’s free to speak to other teams right now and see what options are there,” Fletcher said. “Depending on how things go over the next six weeks on his end, our end, I’d love to find an opportunity, whether it’s in coaching, player development, front office, scouting. He’s a good hockey man. He has a lot of experience, a lot of good ideas, obviously has a lot of first-hand information on our players and the environment.”
More like Mike Nyeo chance I want him behind our bench.
