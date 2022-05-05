Quick Hits: The Moving On Edition

In Red Wings Land

“It is a club that has been good in recent years and I know that it is a club that wants to win Swedish Championship gold, just like me.”

I’m happy for him but it’s hard to root against Frolunda for me.

Around the League

What we know about Scheifele’s situation is the 29-year-old forward has two years left on an eight-year, $49 million contract and he said he wants an idea about the future direction of the Jets. Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Monday that Scheifele has not asked for a trade but needs to talk to him to get some clarity on the situation. The Jets will have to soon decide on Scheifele’s future with them. His $6.125 million NHL salary cap charge is a bargain for the production he has given the Jets in the first six seasons of his contract, scoring 432 points (172 goals, 260 assists) in 415 games. He is 16th in the NHL in scoring since the 2016-17 season, the first of his contract. Scheifele scored 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games this season but will be 31 when he’s due for his next contract and he could want a contract that carries a larger cap charge if he continues to produce at a point-per-game pace. If the Jets have reservations about giving a forward in his 30s his biggest AAV yet, they should be proactive and trade him while his value is at its highest, which is before he becomes a rental acquisition in the 2023-24 season, the last year of his contract.

Doesn’t make a lick of sense for us, but I enjoy watching everybody slowly quit on Winnipeg.