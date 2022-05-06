Quick Hits: The Past Present Future Edition

In Red Wings Land

The @NHL has announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

#NHLAwards: https://t.co/2TProz0tLp pic.twitter.com/rsorogfiTx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2022

Congrats Ned!

Reliving the best moments of the 2021-22 season as chosen by... you! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/FOqbcoAi3o — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 5, 2022

Hey this is a reminder to vote on this

My friends, the time has come.



Voting for the 9th Annual Detroit Red Wings Awards is officially OPEN!



VOTE NOW! #DRWAwards #LGRW https://t.co/HmVzIblb5l pic.twitter.com/XI06YE7A2V — supernintendo chalmers (@helmerroids) April 30, 2022

Around the League

North American Skaters Rank Link

European Skaters Rank Link

I’m not pulling a quote for this because I have no idea whether or not any of these kids is any good. Central Scouting has thoughts about them and I’m sure you do to, but I’m just going to sit back and listen.

This is not the first instance of Ribeiro being accused of sexual assault.

That’s really the only quote you need here. Ribeiro has always been a piece of shit and that he’s been allowed to continue to be a piece of shit is a big failure.