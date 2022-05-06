 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Past Present Future Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Congrats Ned!

Hey this is a reminder to vote on this

Around the League

Wright, Slafkovsky top Central Scouting final 2022 NHL Draft rankings - NHL

North American Skaters Rank Link

European Skaters Rank Link

I’m not pulling a quote for this because I have no idea whether or not any of these kids is any good. Central Scouting has thoughts about them and I’m sure you do to, but I’m just going to sit back and listen.

Former NHL player Mike Ribeiro reportedly charged with two counts of sexual assault - Yahoo

This is not the first instance of Ribeiro being accused of sexual assault.

That’s really the only quote you need here. Ribeiro has always been a piece of shit and that he’s been allowed to continue to be a piece of shit is a big failure.

