Quick Hits: The Sunshine Buddies Edition

In Red Wings Land

In three seasons as Rangers head coach (2018-21), Quinn compiled a 96-87-25 record. The Rangers were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020, their lone playoff appearance under Quinn.

Quinn didn’t have the Rangers team that Gallant has now but even then there’s some real argument that he didn’t get the best out of the team he had. I’m ok with interviewing all candidates but the more retreads we look at the more I hope that Yzerman is just gathering as much intel on how the rest of the league is doing things because that’s always useful.

Around the League

Friedman on 32TP: "I had someone say that if there's a change in Florida watch for Jeff Blashill". — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 9, 2022

Folks if Blashill is handed a team that can be a real contender that’s going to create some real rewrites and bragging rights around here, huh?

I’ll stand by everything I’ve ever said about Blashill... which is a bunch of slowly conflicting stuff because I have emotions. Just promise to drop receipts on me because everybody loves that.

But hey Blashill and Cooper can be buddies closer together!