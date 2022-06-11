QUICK HITS: THE COACH CAROUSEL

In Red Wings Land

Steve Yzerman has quite the “to-do list” this summer. The Draft is next month, free agency, and all of that on top of finding the next head coach of his team. It’s tough to guess who Yzerman’s top candidates are, but rumors are swirling. Fluto Shinwaza, the senior editor for The Athletic’s Boston beat, had an interesting thought on Twitter about recently departed Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and a potential fit in Detroit. I should note: I think this was purely anecdotal on Fluto’s behalf, but still something to keep an eye on:

Bruce Cassidy will have his pick of employers. I think he would be intrigued at building something long-term in Detroit. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) June 10, 2022

Sidebar: I genuinely wonder what people think of Cassidy as a coach. I’ve heard our staff’s opinion, but what’s your take? Seems like Boston fans are turbo-pissed that they canned him. Maybe a bright management team like Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidstrom could do some good for a coach like Cassidy.

There are a lot of other NHL-caliber coaches out there that are/will be available, but one name who has been at the top of my list is Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde. He is soon to be in line for a head coaching job in the NHL and he’s got some ties to Yzerman and the Red Wings organization. Don’t forget that he was running the show in Toledo for some time. If Lalonde is going to be a top candidate, it’s gonna have to wait until after the Stanley Cup Final is over.