Quick Hits: The Not Going Dark Edition

On this day in 1995, Slava Kozlov scored the double. overtime winner in Game 5 to send the @DetroitRedWings to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1966 #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/JAgNbxBs7y — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) June 11, 2022

Fun fact: My appreciation for Slava Kozlov is the reason that I was all-in on the Pavel Datsyuk hype train from his rookie season and all the way through the growing pains when people were saying he’d never put it all together.

@FriedgeHNIC #RedWings in play on trotz and cassidy, not on deboer, tocchet and tortorella



as it should be!



my sense: trotz, no; cassidy, maybe. — gregg krupa (@greggkrupa) June 12, 2022

I’m just glad if those three names are eliminated. All the non-talk about guys in the Tampa organization is intentional though.

A contender like St. Louis must decide if captain Ryan O’Reilly (likely) and sniper Vladimir Tarasenko (less so) will be part of a longer window, while an up-and-comer like Detroit needs to figure out if captain Dylan Larkin and power forward Tyler Bertuzzi are the ones to lead a young core.

At the risk of having this out in the universe and accidentally making it happen, I’m terrified of the idea of a trade with Chicago for one of their two very expensive pieces of hockey player that I don’t want anywhere near my hockey team.

Obviously one is easier to stomach than the other but I don’t want anybody that was considered a leader in that locker room in 2010.