 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Stammertime Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Thoughts?

Around the League

Stanley Cup Final predictions between Avalanche, Lightning - NHL

Of the 16, 10 predicted the Avalanche to win the Cup, while the other six think the Lightning will skate away with their third straight championship.

Game 1 is at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).

As for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which goes to the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar got six votes and teammate, forward Nathan MacKinnon, got four votes.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was the only Lightning player to get multiple votes with three, while forward Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, and defenseman Victor Hedman each got one.

All of the writers with the best records making picks so far chose the Avs.

Loading comments...