Quick Hits: The Familiarity Edition

In Red Wings Land
Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde has impressive resume for Red Wings’ Yzerman to consider - MLive
I find it difficult to really hire people that you don’t really know, that you haven’t worked with or somebody that you worked closely with and knows kind of the way I want things done or the way I do things. … But I don’t want to rule anything out or exclude anyone or anybody because they have coached (in the NHL) or they haven’t coached, or they’ve not been in North America or whatnot
Lalonde’s resume reads a lot like Blashill’s.
Around the League
Oilers’ Zack Kassian among 10 Buyout Candidates ahead of NHL buyout window - Daily Faceoff
9. Patrik Nemeth Left Defense, New York RangersAge: 30Contract: 2 more seasons, $2.5 million AAVBuyout Cap Charges: $1 mil (2022-23), $0 (2023-24), $1 mil (2024-25), $1 mil (2025-26)Scoop: Nemeth clearly did not garner the trust of coach Gerard Gallant in the playoffs. He appeared in the first four games of Round 1 against the Penguins, then didn’t skate a single shift in Game 5 until the Rangers iced a two-goal lead with 16 seconds left. Nemeth was a healthy scratch in the final 15 consecutive games to end the Rangers’ postseason. A buyout provides an immediate $1.5 million in cap savings next year.
Hey remember him?
New: The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage agreed during an in camera meeting today to ask Hockey Canada officials to testify in Ottawa on June 20 about the settlement of a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by 8 CHL players in June 2018.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) June 13, 2022
More on that thread from Westhead.
Loading comments...