Quick Hits: The Changes Abound Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings. Avalanche.

The greatest rivalry in sports.



Join us at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, June 25 for an advanced, EXCLUSIVE Watch Party of the E60 special: Unrivaled, followed by a panel discussion with Red Wings alumni.



Details & to RSVP » https://t.co/VXIeaYHzsd pic.twitter.com/akMDk2YdFP — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 14, 2022

This would be cool to go to.

Jussi Olkinuora #LGRW

1 year / 2 way contract

$750,000 cap hit



2022-23: $750k / $375k ($425k guaranteed)



Olkinuora was a UFA who played last season in the KHL with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. https://t.co/abOl2GomVh — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 14, 2022

31 year old goalie for the depth chart. Sure.

Around the League

He should be a good fit there.

Jessica Campbell will serve as a coach at the #NYR development camp this summer. She was an assistant coach for Germany at the recent men's IIHF World Hockey Championship and worked last season as an assistant/skills coach for the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in the DEL. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 14, 2022

That’s cool that she’ll get this opportunity

So, what does that mean to the stuff that you care about?Well, if my sources are to be believed, I think that when the cup is handed to this year’s champion it will be the last time you see Hockey Night the way you’ve seen it this year. There are simply too many people opining that change is imminent to believe it’s just noise. I believe that this is likely Ron MacLean’s last year as the full-time host of Hockey Night in Canada. I believe that the decision to part ways will likely be amicable with Ron’s hosting gig having run its natural course. He survived the Don Cherry ending, carried through the pandemic, and hosted through what feels like a ton of hockey over the last couple of summers. As one insider told me, “Both sides agree it is a good time to call it a day.”

I’m ambivalent. MacLean got to coast by being the happy sounding board for a lot of claptrap and for that got to come across as the “tough guy on Bettman.” I don’t particularly like him but I also only ever watch the HNIC broadcasts when my subscription package demands it.