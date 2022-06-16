 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Pick from Sweden Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
IHOCKEY-WC-2022-LAT-GBR-AUT Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Edvinsson was robbed I tell you!

Around the League

Sportsnet’s 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: Final Edition - Sportsnet

8. Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (SHL): Hard not to like a guy who plays such a well-rounded game, but is also willing to do whatever it takes to continue improving.

There you go. There’s the guy. Book it.

(Don’t book it).

Also, Kasper is Austrian. Don’t beat me up in the comments over the Swede thing in the title. He plays in Sweden.

Also, just for fun. Take a look at this thread and try to pick your favorite not-a-scouting-report line from the post:

“Has a very good stick” is a good one for Kasper.

