Quick Hits: The Pick from Sweden Edition

In Red Wings Land

Elmer Söderblom is named 'Young Player of the Year', ahead of among others Simon Edvinsson & Juraj Slafkovsky.



"Awarded to the most valuable U22 player in European hockey during the past season."



Last year's recipient was Moritz Seider #LGRW https://t.co/MvTYdl7356 pic.twitter.com/HKTH6PeEPA — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) June 15, 2022

Edvinsson was robbed I tell you!

Around the League

Bill Daly on NHL's position on Russia-born plyrs & their day w/ the Cup this summer: "We made both clubs aware ... the Cup isnt going to RUS or Belarus. We may owe a Cup trip in the future. That can happen just like we've done w/ the pandemic, but it's not happening this summer." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 15, 2022

8. Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (SHL): Hard not to like a guy who plays such a well-rounded game, but is also willing to do whatever it takes to continue improving.

There you go. There’s the guy. Book it.

(Don’t book it).

Also, Kasper is Austrian. Don’t beat me up in the comments over the Swede thing in the title. He plays in Sweden.

Also, just for fun. Take a look at this thread and try to pick your favorite not-a-scouting-report line from the post:

It’s the June edition of That’s Not a Scouting Report with Sam Cosentino. As you can see in this entry for The Unthinkable Logan Cooley, they’ve now added a graphic that includes a few bullet points listing their attributes, which I assume was done in response to me specifically pic.twitter.com/gH6CCqX1PG — leisure suit larionov (@failsonmcdonald) June 15, 2022

“Has a very good stick” is a good one for Kasper.