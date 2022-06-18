Quick Hits: The Disasters Edition

In Red Wings Land

“There are things I still gotta work on,” Veleno said. “I’m aware of those things and I’m gonna try to work on them every time I practice, focus on them during games then try to apply those things night in and night out.”

Kid’s got a great textbook answer game.

I personally think he actually overdid it on strength training last year and was disappointed that the explosiveness in his skating seemed to have waned. He was still really fast but he wasn’t catching any defenders by surprise. I want him to show better than last season.

Around the League

Dreger on The Instigators says the Flyers didn’t bring in Tortorella in on a 4-year deal to help with a rebuild, expects Chuck Fletcher to swing for the fences this offseason and try to hit a couple of home runs, DD says they’re definitely a team to watch this summer. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 17, 2022

Oh boy I hope this is true. The Flyers are going to be a beautiful mess.

The dramatic retelling of the middle-aged man throwing a temper tantrum and damaging a minivan followed Avery’s own courtroom dramatics back in April. While attending an in-person hearing, Avery made a fool of himself and demanded a trial by jury. After his proposal was refused, he went on to say he would represent himself, prompting his lawyer to leave the courtroom.

We were just talking about this loser!