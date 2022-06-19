QUICK HITS: THE NO-LOOK EDITION

Red Wings News

Maybe the Red Wings are working to acquire another veteran D?

Pierre Lebrun says Kent Hughes is hard at work on a Jeff Petry trade, as many as 4-5 teams interested including Dallas and Detroit.



Darren Dreger: “Kent Hughes might not sleep until August… he has a LOT going on.” https://t.co/Twbuneuhjw — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) June 18, 2022

We’re about four-or-so years late on Petry. According to CapFriendly, the 34-year-old Michigan-native has a 15-team no-trade list. Don’t think he would have Detroit on that list given his deep ties to the city. He’s got three more years on his contract with a $6.25 million cap hit. I think it would cost Montreal some draft capital to get out of that.

NHL Stuff

The Avalanche handed the Lightning a good old-fashioned ass-kicking in game two of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avs now head to Florida with a 2-0 lead in the series. If any team can pull themselves out of a nasty mess like this, the Tampa Bay Lightning can. I’d be surprised if Colorado pulls of the sweep.

What shouldn’t get lost is Former Red Wing Darren Helm’s performance for Colorado. He chipped in on the scoring in Colorado’s 7-0 rout, on the breakaway of course. When asked about it, he gave the most Darren Helm answer possible:

Darren Helm on his goal: “I don’t even know if I was looking at the net, to be honest.” — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 19, 2022

