 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

QUICK HITS: THE NO-LOOK EDITION

By KyleWiiM
/ new
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Red Wings News

Maybe the Red Wings are working to acquire another veteran D?

We’re about four-or-so years late on Petry. According to CapFriendly, the 34-year-old Michigan-native has a 15-team no-trade list. Don’t think he would have Detroit on that list given his deep ties to the city. He’s got three more years on his contract with a $6.25 million cap hit. I think it would cost Montreal some draft capital to get out of that.

NHL Stuff

The Avalanche handed the Lightning a good old-fashioned ass-kicking in game two of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avs now head to Florida with a 2-0 lead in the series. If any team can pull themselves out of a nasty mess like this, the Tampa Bay Lightning can. I’d be surprised if Colorado pulls of the sweep.

What shouldn’t get lost is Former Red Wing Darren Helm’s performance for Colorado. He chipped in on the scoring in Colorado’s 7-0 rout, on the breakaway of course. When asked about it, he gave the most Darren Helm answer possible:

Keep up on the SCF with our friends at Mile High Hockey and Raw Charge!

Loading comments...