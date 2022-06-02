Quick Hits: The Moving Up Edition

In Red Wings Land

Sebrango took another step this past season, playing in 65 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (one goal, six assists). “Donovan’s best characteristics are his competitiveness and his work ethic,” Griffins coach Ben Simon said after the season. “I think that with those two things, he’s got a great future ahead of him. But he has to make sure that this summer is huge for him in strength training.

Obviously not going to be a big points producer but if he can be a good stay at home guy then cool.

Around the League

Gaudreau, should he re-sign, is in line for a big pay raise, as are restricted free agents Mangiapane, Tkachuk, and Oliver Kylington. There is a very real chance the Flames must shed more than $10 million in salary to keep those homegrown talents. There will be sacrifices. The more than $16 million invested in the fringes of the roster will be a distant memory. A veteran like Lucic ($5.25 million) or Monahan ($6.375 million), both of whom have trade protection, or young blueliner Juuso Valimaki ($1.55 million), might have to get dealt to make the numbers work.

Since we spent so much time yesterday talking about the Flames. I don’t mind the idea of taking on Valimaki to sweeten a deal. I’d puke if Lucic came on board.

In Other News

Our contract expires in 12 days. We sincerely hope to have a fair deal by then, but management isn't moving quickly enough on major issues like salaries, increases, 401(k) contributions, and successorship. We are prepared to strike. pic.twitter.com/egChzvyZWH — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 1, 2022

So to make folks aware of where this all trickles down, Vox owns SB Nation. I’m not a member of the Vox Media Union, but the person who regularly helps support this site and helps keep us protected from corporate overlord bullshit is.

If the Vox Media Union is forced to strike on June 13th, this site will go dark in support.

However, I will tell you that this does not mean the community gets shut down. Our comments will remain open and active. It’s just that we’re looking at either filling up the Quick Hits from June 12th or coordinating on Fanposts.

I’m hopeful that we won’t have to go through this, but I want to make people aware it’s a possibility.