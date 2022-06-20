Quick Hits: Signing Deals

NHL News

Another free-agent head coach has found a job. Elliotte Friedman reports that Peter DeBoer will be the next bench boss in Dallas:

Hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach of the Dallas Stars. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 20, 2022

(sigh of relief)

Red Wings News

Elmer Soderblom has officially put pen to paper on his NHL entry-level contract. The 20-year-old will now move from Sweden’s top pro league to North America. He posted about the signing on his Instagram: