Quick Hits: Signing Deals

NHL News
Another free-agent head coach has found a job. Elliotte Friedman reports that Peter DeBoer will be the next bench boss in Dallas:
Hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach of the Dallas Stars.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 20, 2022
(sigh of relief)
Red Wings News
Elmer Soderblom has officially put pen to paper on his NHL entry-level contract. The 20-year-old will now move from Sweden’s top pro league to North America. He posted about the signing on his Instagram:
