Quick Hits: Signing Deals

A free-agent coach finds a new job and Elmer Soderblom reacts to his new contract with the Wings

By KyleWiiM
San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL News

Another free-agent head coach has found a job. Elliotte Friedman reports that Peter DeBoer will be the next bench boss in Dallas:

Red Wings News

Elmer Soderblom has officially put pen to paper on his NHL entry-level contract. The 20-year-old will now move from Sweden’s top pro league to North America. He posted about the signing on his Instagram:

