Quick Hits: Dreaming of Streaming

Red Wings Rumblings

We all knew it was coming.. Now the launch date is official: Bally Sports Detroit will launch its streaming service “Bally Sports+” this thursday.

Read more from the Detroit Free Press

The service will cost $19.99 per month or $189.95 for a year. What’s not clear is if you will be able to watch out-of-market games. This is definitely good news for some people who have “cut the cord” and use services like Hulu, Dish Network, or YouTube TV. If you don’t have cable and want to watch local sports coverage, that dilema could soon be resolved for you. However, if you have a cable package then this probably makes little sense for you. They’re going to launch this service amid the MLB season, so we’ll see how it goes. Bally Sports’ mobile technology has been iffy.

Art Regner did a little 2022 NHL Mock Draft bit on NHL.com

Art has Detroit selecting Frank Nazar at 8th overall. I don’t look at Art Regner as some sort of Draft genius, but it’s a good pick.

Adam Kimelman posts his 2017 NHL Redraft

In an unsurprising twist, Kimelman has Cale Makar going 1st overall. Detroit took Michael Rasmussen at 9th overall in 2017. In Kimelman’s redraft, he has Rasmussen going at 25th overall.

Rasmussen took a big step forward in his development this season with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 80 games. He also continues to use his size (6-6, 210) to make life tough on the opposition; Rasmussen’s 298 hits lead all forwards drafted in 2017.

Hard to argue with this. Rasmussen has improved but I don’t know if he’ll ever live up to being a top-10 pick — and listen I think that’s okay! I think Ras has potential to become an important roleplayer in the NHL for years to come.