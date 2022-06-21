Teammates, Red Wings legends congratulate Mo Seider on clinching Calder Trophy

Moritz Seider is the best rookie in the NHL. No surprise, he’s great. But the standout defenseman got some high praise from not only his teammates, but some of the biggest names in Red Wings history:

To Mo.



Love, The Boys pic.twitter.com/m7TgIUCVOb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 21, 2022

Appearing here were Red Wings legends Sergei Fedorov (is this hinting at something or foreshadowing?) and Dominik Hasek, both of which had high marks for Seider.

Mo also got a shoutout from his current teammates like Lucas Raymond, Sam Gagner and of course Dylan Larkin. What stood out most was what Joe Veleno had to say — You can tell there’s a true bond between Seider and his teammates. It’s good to see and further supports just how much he deserves this honor.

Steve Yzerman also congratulated Seider on his achievement. Unfortunately the GM didn’t include “I totally knew it”: