Quick Hits: The champs head to camp

Red Wings Rumblings

Shai Buium and Carter Mazur, both picks from the ‘21 Draft are headed to USA Hockey’s evaluation camp for the World Juniors.

Four Pioneers have been named to @usahockey's National Junior Evaluation Camp in preparation for the 2022 & 2023 World Junior Championships.



Sean Behrens, Shai Buium, Jack Devine, Carter Mazur#GoPios pic.twitter.com/SzWV4bCzbw — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) June 21, 2022

Mazur and Buium both had strong seasons in Denver and helped propel their team to a National Championship. It’s expected that both will be back in the NCAA next season.

Around the NHL

Former Red Wings assistant coach Dan Bylsma has landed a job in the Seattle Kraken organization. The Grand Haven native and Stanley Cup Champion has been named the head coach of Seattle’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Bylsma joined the Kraken’s player development staff before last season. We’ll keep an eye on that Firebirds power play.

Peter DeBoer is the new head coach of the Dallas Stars.