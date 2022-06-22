Quick Hits: The champs head to camp

Red Wings Rumblings
Shai Buium and Carter Mazur, both picks from the ‘21 Draft are headed to USA Hockey’s evaluation camp for the World Juniors.
Four Pioneers have been named to @usahockey's National Junior Evaluation Camp in preparation for the 2022 & 2023 World Junior Championships.— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) June 21, 2022
Sean Behrens, Shai Buium, Jack Devine, Carter Mazur#GoPios pic.twitter.com/SzWV4bCzbw
Mazur and Buium both had strong seasons in Denver and helped propel their team to a National Championship. It’s expected that both will be back in the NCAA next season.
Around the NHL
A new home for a familiar face
Former Red Wings assistant coach Dan Bylsma has landed a job in the Seattle Kraken organization. The Grand Haven native and Stanley Cup Champion has been named the head coach of Seattle’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Bylsma joined the Kraken’s player development staff before last season. We’ll keep an eye on that Firebirds power play.
Officially Official
Peter DeBoer is the new head coach of the Dallas Stars.
Peter DeBoer has been named Head Coach of the @DallasStars. pic.twitter.com/aIhtzDMP3O— NHL (@NHL) June 21, 2022
