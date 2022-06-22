 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The champs head to camp

Fresh off of a National title, two top prospects head to WJC evaluation camp for Team USA

By KyleWiiM
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Red Wings Rumblings

Shai Buium and Carter Mazur, both picks from the ‘21 Draft are headed to USA Hockey’s evaluation camp for the World Juniors.

Mazur and Buium both had strong seasons in Denver and helped propel their team to a National Championship. It’s expected that both will be back in the NCAA next season.

Around the NHL

A new home for a familiar face

Former Red Wings assistant coach Dan Bylsma has landed a job in the Seattle Kraken organization. The Grand Haven native and Stanley Cup Champion has been named the head coach of Seattle’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Bylsma joined the Kraken’s player development staff before last season. We’ll keep an eye on that Firebirds power play.

Officially Official

Peter DeBoer is the new head coach of the Dallas Stars.

