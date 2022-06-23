 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: Big win for Cossa

One of the Wings’ top prospects is showing up in the postseason

By KyleWiiM
/ new
Edmonton Oil Kings v Seattle Thunderbirds - Game Three Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Red Wings Rumblings

Sebastian Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings picked up an OT win in the Memorial Cup Wednesday night:

3 goals on 39 shots for Cossa, Steve Yzerman’s 15th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s been tremendous in the postseason stretch. After dropping Tuesday’s game against Shawinigan, this was a big OT win for Edmonton. Bonus for the Red Wings: Their top prospect in net is playing hockey in June. Love that for his development.

Around the NHL

Another coach off the market. Paul Maurice will be running the show in Sunrise:

Don’t really get this pick for Florida. This is probably good news for the Red Wings.

Loading comments...