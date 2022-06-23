Quick Hits: Big win for Cossa

Red Wings Rumblings

Sebastian Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings picked up an OT win in the Memorial Cup Wednesday night:

3 goals on 39 shots for Cossa, Steve Yzerman’s 15th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s been tremendous in the postseason stretch. After dropping Tuesday’s game against Shawinigan, this was a big OT win for Edmonton. Bonus for the Red Wings: Their top prospect in net is playing hockey in June. Love that for his development.

Around the NHL

Another coach off the market. Paul Maurice will be running the show in Sunrise:

Welcome to South Florida!



Paul Maurice has been named head coach of the Florida Panthers.



» https://t.co/mbWyq5KDeZ pic.twitter.com/kxFfTMp3k6 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 22, 2022

Don’t really get this pick for Florida. This is probably good news for the Red Wings.