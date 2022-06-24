 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: Tweet it delete it

Today, we are laughing at the NHL’s expense.

By KyleWiiM
Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Victory Parade Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Red Wings Rumblings

The NHL had a big ol’ fat-ass goof on social media Thursday night. I wish I could post the tweet, but it was deleted. Thankfully we’ve got screenshots:

It appears the NHL social media team somehow mixed up Henrik Zetterberg and Evgeni Malkin. Normal world.

This isn't really news or anything, and maybe it was just an honest mistake by admin.. But I think we can all laugh at the NHL’s expense on this one.

Around the NHL

Jon Cooper was Mad Online about a missed call (too many men) that resulted in an overtime goal for the Colorado Avalanche.

boohoo. try scoring more than 2 goals.

Here’s a headline that isn’t getting talked about enough: The Nashville predators have offered Filip Forsberg an 8-year contract. Forsberg is set to be a UFA.

