Quick Hits: Tweet it delete it

Red Wings Rumblings

The NHL had a big ol’ fat-ass goof on social media Thursday night. I wish I could post the tweet, but it was deleted. Thankfully we’ve got screenshots:

it takes effort to be the dumbest league in the history of sports pic.twitter.com/aKj4FREapt — Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) June 23, 2022

It appears the NHL social media team somehow mixed up Henrik Zetterberg and Evgeni Malkin. Normal world.

This isn't really news or anything, and maybe it was just an honest mistake by admin.. But I think we can all laugh at the NHL’s expense on this one.

Around the NHL

Jon Cooper was Mad Online about a missed call (too many men) that resulted in an overtime goal for the Colorado Avalanche.

Jon Cooper was nearly tearing up in post game press conference. Cooper took one question and said he’ll be available tomorrow.



"This one is gonna sting much more than others.”



@Peter_Baughpic.twitter.com/ir84b27x4A — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) June 23, 2022

boohoo. try scoring more than 2 goals.

Here’s a headline that isn’t getting talked about enough: The Nashville predators have offered Filip Forsberg an 8-year contract. Forsberg is set to be a UFA.