Quick Hits: Keeping the receipts

Red Wings Rumblings
Pardon the language, but Moritz Seider is a Fucking Gem. Some real good content posted to Detroit Red Wings social media Friday:
Those tweets from the 2019 NHL Draft...
We saved them.
And Mo read them.
Not sure what else to say. This is extremely funny. “This one.. Poetic”
In other Wings news, Victor Brattstrom has been awarded a one-year extension:
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.
: https://t.co/towTgN4Vft pic.twitter.com/5JTXju7FW8
It took some time for Brattstrom to find his footing but he finished the season strong in Grand Rapids despite a sub-900 save precentage. He was a 6th round pick in 2018 and turned 25 in March. I’m intrigued to see how he follows up last season. I’d expect he will spend most of the year with the Griffins.
Around the NHL
Pretty significant news on the so-called “coach carousel” front. It doesn’t look like Barry Trotz will be a coach anywhere anytime soon:
Sources say Barry Trotz has decided NOT to immediately jump back into coaching. Trotz informed the Winnipeg Jets of his decision today and intends on continuing to focus on family. Trotz acknowledged how difficult the decision was to not accept the head coaching job in Winnipeg.
