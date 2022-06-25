Quick Hits: Keeping the receipts

Red Wings Rumblings

Pardon the language, but Moritz Seider is a Fucking Gem. Some real good content posted to Detroit Red Wings social media Friday:

Those tweets from the 2019 NHL Draft...



We saved them.

And Mo read them. pic.twitter.com/zqJLybck5P — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 24, 2022

Not sure what else to say. This is extremely funny. “This one.. Poetic”

In other Wings news, Victor Brattstrom has been awarded a one-year extension:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.



: https://t.co/towTgN4Vft pic.twitter.com/5JTXju7FW8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 24, 2022

It took some time for Brattstrom to find his footing but he finished the season strong in Grand Rapids despite a sub-900 save precentage. He was a 6th round pick in 2018 and turned 25 in March. I’m intrigued to see how he follows up last season. I’d expect he will spend most of the year with the Griffins.

Around the NHL

Pretty significant news on the so-called “coach carousel” front. It doesn’t look like Barry Trotz will be a coach anywhere anytime soon: