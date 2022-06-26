Quick Hits: Horsing Around

Red Wings Rumblings

Jonatan Berggren, a man who respects horses.

Good news for Berggren: There’s a harness racing track in Metro Detroit... You know, because he’s going to be a Red Wing next season.

Around the NHL

Big game tonight in Tampa.

Colorado can win the Stanley Cup with one win.. but part of me thinks the Bolts are about to run this one back. Either way, should be some damn good hockey.

Meanwhile - it sounds like we will get at least another season of Patrice Bergeron in Boston. NBC Sports Report